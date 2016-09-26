Hover to Zoom
Stonewall Kitchen Hot Pepper Jelly
13 OZUPC: 0071138102226
Product Details
Four different peppers collide in a sweet and spicy flavor cornucopia. An essential for a quick, no nonsense appetizer; serve with cream cheese and crackers. Also adds essence to Asian dishes, pan sauces, and stir fry.
- All Natural
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
23.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar10g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pure Cane Sugar , Onion , Water , Red Bell Pepper , Jalapeno Pepper , White Vinegar , Pectin , Citric Acid , Hot Sauce ( Aged Cayenne Red Peppers , Vinegar , Salt , Natural Flavor , Garlic ) , Spices .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
