Stonewall Kitchen Hot Pepper Peach Jam
11.25 ozUPC: 0071138131390
Stonewall Kitchen started with juicy sweet peaches and added fiery red jalapenos and black pepper to create this zesty jam. Great as an appetizer served with cheese. Also terrific with corn bread, added to pan sauces or used as a glaze.
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar6g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C1.8mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Peaches, Pure Cane Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Red Jalapeno, Fruit Pectin, Black Pepper, Citric Acid
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More