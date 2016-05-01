Ingredients

Pure Cane Sugar, Egg Yolks, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate (Sodium Bisulfite-preservative), *Soy Lecithin, Mixed Tocopherols, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Citric Acid

Allergen Info

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More