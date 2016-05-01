Stonewall Kitchen Lemon Curd Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Stonewall Kitchen Lemon Curd

11.5 ozUPC: 0071138130909
Purchase Options

Product Details

In early 20th century England, homemade lemon curd was traditionally served with breads or scones at afternoon tea as an alternative to jams and as a filling for cakes, pastries and tarts. Made from beaten egg yolks, superfine sugar and fresh lemon juice and cooked until silky smooth - we love serving it according to tradition and also use it as a topping for fresh berries.

  • Company Classic

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g5.38%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol50mg16.67%
Sodium5mg0.21%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein1g
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C2.4mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pure Cane Sugar, Egg Yolks, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate (Sodium Bisulfite-preservative), *Soy Lecithin, Mixed Tocopherols, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More