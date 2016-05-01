Stonewall Kitchen Lemon Curd
Product Details
In early 20th century England, homemade lemon curd was traditionally served with breads or scones at afternoon tea as an alternative to jams and as a filling for cakes, pastries and tarts. Made from beaten egg yolks, superfine sugar and fresh lemon juice and cooked until silky smooth - we love serving it according to tradition and also use it as a topping for fresh berries.
- Company Classic
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pure Cane Sugar, Egg Yolks, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate (Sodium Bisulfite-preservative), *Soy Lecithin, Mixed Tocopherols, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
