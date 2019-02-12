Hover to Zoom
Stonewall Kitchen Mango Chutney
8.5 ozUPC: 0071138102082
Product Details
The perfect accompaniment to any grilled, roasted or sautéed meat or seafood. Makes a unique sandwich spread. Also pairs with your favorite rice or curried dishes.
- All Natural
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium35mg1.46%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar6g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Mangos, Pure Cane Sugar, Apples, Onions, Water, Raisins, Brown Sugar, Red Bell Peppers, Cider Vinegar, Lime Juice, Mustard Seed, Spices, Curry Powder, Salt, Canola Oil, Ground Ancho Chile Pepper, Xanthan Gum (A Natural Thickener), Garlic Powder, Dried Red Bell Pepper Granules, Red Pepper Flakes
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives.
