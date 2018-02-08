Stonewall Kitchen Maple Bacon Balsamic Dressing Perspective: front
Stonewall Kitchen Maple Bacon Balsamic Dressing

11 fl ozUPC: 0071138132552
 The taste of maple and bacon is a wonderful complement to the rich, tart taste of aged balsamic vinegar. Together, it's a delicious combination of sweet and savory that goes great with roasted vegetables, as a marinade for chicken and pork and of course, salads.

  • Marinade & Dipping Sauce

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10.77%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5.21%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar8g
Protein0g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Maple Syrup, Canola Oil, Balsamic Vinegar (Naturally Occurring Sulfur Dioxide), Water, Brown Sugar, *Bacon Bits (Bacon [Cured With Water, Salt, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite. May Also Contain Smoke Flavoring, Sugar, Dextrose, Brown Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Flavoring]), Natural Flavor ([Contains Canola Oil, Sunflower Oil and Smoke] and Rendered Bacon Fat), *Natural Flavor (Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Salt, Natural Flavor [Contains Canola Oil, Sunflower Oil and Smoke]), Salt, Shallots, Black Pepper, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Dehydrated Onion

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.

Disclaimer
