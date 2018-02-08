Ingredients

Maple Syrup, Canola Oil, Balsamic Vinegar (Naturally Occurring Sulfur Dioxide), Water, Brown Sugar, *Bacon Bits (Bacon [Cured With Water, Salt, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite. May Also Contain Smoke Flavoring, Sugar, Dextrose, Brown Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Flavoring]), Natural Flavor ([Contains Canola Oil, Sunflower Oil and Smoke] and Rendered Bacon Fat), *Natural Flavor (Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Salt, Natural Flavor [Contains Canola Oil, Sunflower Oil and Smoke]), Salt, Shallots, Black Pepper, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Dehydrated Onion

Allergen Info

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.