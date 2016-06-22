Ingredients

Water, Canola Oil, Brown Sugar, Pure Cane Sugar, Maple Syrup, Honey, Cider Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar (Naturally Occurring Sulfur Dioxide), Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seed, Vinegar, Salt, White Wine, Citric Acid, Turmeric, Tartaric Acid, Spices), Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt), Crushed Ginger (Ginger, Sugar), Salt, Spices, Dried Garlic, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

