Two great ingredients; sweet, rich maple syrup from Maine and aged balsamic vinegar from Modena Italy, are blended to create a perfectly balanced dressing for any salad. Also a wonderful marinade for chicken or pork. 

  • Marinade & Dipping Sauce

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12.31%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.58%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar8g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Water, Canola Oil, Brown Sugar, Pure Cane Sugar, Maple Syrup, Honey, Cider Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar (Naturally Occurring Sulfur Dioxide), Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seed, Vinegar, Salt, White Wine, Citric Acid, Turmeric, Tartaric Acid, Spices), Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt), Crushed Ginger (Ginger, Sugar), Salt, Spices, Dried Garlic, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More