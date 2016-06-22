Stonewall Kitchen Maple Balsamic Dressing
Two great ingredients; sweet, rich maple syrup from Maine and aged balsamic vinegar from Modena Italy, are blended to create a perfectly balanced dressing for any salad. Also a wonderful marinade for chicken or pork.
- Marinade & Dipping Sauce
Water, Canola Oil, Brown Sugar, Pure Cane Sugar, Maple Syrup, Honey, Cider Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar (Naturally Occurring Sulfur Dioxide), Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seed, Vinegar, Salt, White Wine, Citric Acid, Turmeric, Tartaric Acid, Spices), Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt), Crushed Ginger (Ginger, Sugar), Salt, Spices, Dried Garlic, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.
