We could have called this syrup, "Maine in a bottle." It''s made with pure maple syrup and our native sweet wild blueberries. Pour it over pancakes, waffles, biscuits and enjoy a delicious taste of Maine.

We create award-winning specialty foods and are committed to using only the finest ingredients ... from our kitchen to yours since 1991.

Jonathan King Jim Stott

Creating award-winning specialty foods Since 1991