We could have called this syrup, "Maine in a bottle." It''s made with pure maple syrup and our native sweet wild blueberries. Pour it over pancakes, waffles, biscuits and enjoy a delicious taste of Maine.

We create award-winning specialty foods and are committed to using only the finest ingredients ... from our kitchen to yours since 1991.

Jonathan King   Jim Stott

Creating award-winning specialty foods Since 1991

Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate30g10%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar28g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Maple Syrup , Pure Cane Sugar , Water , Wild Maine Blueberries , Wild Blueberry Juice Concentrate , Gum Acacia , Xanthan Gum , Citric Acid .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

