Stonewall Kitchen Peach Amaretto Jam
12.5 ozUPC: 0071138102140
Peaches bursting with flavor are mixed with the sophisticated sweet and nutty taste of amaretto. You'll love the uniqueness of this treat on croissants or warmed and served over ice cream.
- A Classic Fruit Spread
23.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Peaches , Pure Cane Sugar , Amaretto ( Tree Nuts ) , Natural Almond Flavor , Fruit Pectin , Citric Acid .
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.