Stonewall Kitchen Roasted Garlic Aioli
Product Details
An ideal spread for true garlic lovers. Stonewall Kitchen blends a creamy mayonnaise base with roasted garlic and a touch of mustard to make a versatile topping that is perfect for dipping French fries and fresh veggies or for adding to a potato salad recipe.
- An All Natural Mayonnaise
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Canola Oil, Whole Salted Eggs (Whole Eggs, Salt), Roasted Garlic, Garlic Oil (Pure Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic), White Vinegar, Mustard Powder, Salt, Water, Natural Flavor and Tocopherols
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More