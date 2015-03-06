Stonewall Kitchen Roasted Garlic Aioli Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Stonewall Kitchen Roasted Garlic Aioli

10.25 ozUPC: 0071138131402
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 6

Product Details

An ideal spread for true garlic lovers. Stonewall Kitchen blends a creamy mayonnaise base with roasted garlic and a touch of mustard to make a versatile topping that is perfect for dipping French fries and fresh veggies or for adding to a potato salad recipe.

  • An All Natural Mayonnaise

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15.38%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium135mg5.63%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Canola Oil, Whole Salted Eggs (Whole Eggs, Salt), Roasted Garlic, Garlic Oil (Pure Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic), White Vinegar, Mustard Powder, Salt, Water, Natural Flavor and Tocopherols

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More