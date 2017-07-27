Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Stonewall Kitchen Roasted Garlic Oil
8 fl ozUPC: 0071138102444
Purchase Options
Product Details
Infused with mellow roasted garlic, this oil is ideal for sautéing shrimp or chicken. Drizzle over fresh tomatoes or add to your favorite dressings and taste the dramatic difference.
- All Natural
- Infused Oil
- Great for Sautéing, Marinading or Dipping
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
17.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pure Olive Oil , Canola Oil , Garlic .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More