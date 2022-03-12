Enjoy the decadence of ooey-gooey caramel swirled into rich, chocolate chip-studded brownie batter and then baked to perfection. A light sprinkling of sea salt gives the finishing touch to these ultimate brownies for the perfect after dinner indulgence.

In 1991, we set up a small table at the local farmers'' market displaying the few dozens items we had finished hand-labeling just hours before. We are proud to be one of the most awarded speciality food companies in the country. Please visit our headquarters in York, Maine where our Company store are located.