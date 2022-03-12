Stonewall Kitchen Sea Salt Caramel Brownie Mix
Product Details
Enjoy the decadence of ooey-gooey caramel swirled into rich, chocolate chip-studded brownie batter and then baked to perfection. A light sprinkling of sea salt gives the finishing touch to these ultimate brownies for the perfect after dinner indulgence.
In 1991, we set up a small table at the local farmers'' market displaying the few dozens items we had finished hand-labeling just hours before. We are proud to be one of the most awarded speciality food companies in the country. Please visit our headquarters in York, Maine where our Company store are located.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Confectioners Sugar (sucrose, cornstarch), Caramel Bits (sugar, corn syrup, liquid sugar, skim milk, palm oil, butter, salt, mono-diglycerides, soy lecithin), Soft Wheat Flour, Chocolate Chips (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, soy lecithin [an emulsifier]), Natural Cocoa Powder, Untreated Sea Salt, Sanding Sugar, Cocoa Powder (processed with alkali), Organic Sea Salt Caramel Type Flavor, Natural Vanilla Type Flavor, Sodium Bicarbonate
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
