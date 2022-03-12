Stonewall Kitchen Sea Salt Caramel Brownie Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Stonewall Kitchen Sea Salt Caramel Brownie Mix

17.5 ozUPC: 0071138133371
Purchase Options

Product Details

Enjoy the decadence of ooey-gooey caramel swirled into rich, chocolate chip-studded brownie batter and then baked to perfection. A light sprinkling of sea salt gives the finishing touch to these ultimate brownies for the perfect after dinner indulgence.

In 1991, we set up a small table at the local farmers'' market displaying the few dozens items we had finished hand-labeling just hours before. We are proud to be one of the most awarded speciality food companies in the country. Please visit our headquarters in York, Maine where our Company store are located.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1/16 dry mix
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Cholesterol0g0%
Sodium250mg11%
Total Carbohydrate25g9%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Protein1g0%
Iron1mg
Vitamin A0g0%
Vitamin C0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Confectioners Sugar (sucrose, cornstarch), Caramel Bits (sugar, corn syrup, liquid sugar, skim milk, palm oil, butter, salt, mono-diglycerides, soy lecithin), Soft Wheat Flour, Chocolate Chips (sugar, chocolate liquor, cocoa butter, soy lecithin [an emulsifier]), Natural Cocoa Powder, Untreated Sea Salt, Sanding Sugar, Cocoa Powder (processed with alkali), Organic Sea Salt Caramel Type Flavor, Natural Vanilla Type Flavor, Sodium Bicarbonate

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More