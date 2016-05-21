Hover to Zoom
Stonewall Kitchen Seedless Blackberry Jam
12 ozUPC: 0071138132556
Product Details
Enjoyed throughout history for its uniquely sweet and delicious flavor, blackberries have always been one of our favorites. Using the ripest, juiciest berries and a touch of pure cane sugar, this wonderfully light and tasty jam is great on muffins, toast, in hot cereal or on a peanut butter sandwich.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
18.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar10g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pure Cane Sugar , Blackberry Puree , Fruit Pectin , Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
