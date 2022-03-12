Hover to Zoom
Stonewall Kitchen Seedless Raspberry Jam
12.5 OZUPC: 0071138103315
Product Details
All the flavor of fresh, sun-ripened, just picked raspberries without the seeds. A touch of lemon and plenty of raspberries will make your confectionery creations outstanding.
- All Natural
- Seedless
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
23.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar8g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pure Cane Sugar , Seedless Raspberry Puree , Water , Lemon Juice Concentrate , Fruit Pectin .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
