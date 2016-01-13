Stonewall Kitchen Sloppy Joe Sauce Perspective: front
Stonewall Kitchen Sloppy Joe Sauce

19 ozUPC: 0071138131237
Product Details

Remember the classic Sloppy Joes that were once a staple in school cafeterias and in every home in America? This sauce is all grown up with peppers, onions, and just the perfect amount of spice for a great tasting, easy-to-make lunch or dinner. So, grab the buns, plenty of napkins, and enjoy!

  • An All American Classic
  • All Natural

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium450mg19%
Total Carbohydrate19g6%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar14g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomatoes , Water , Tomatoes Paste , Sugar Brown , Peppers Bell Red , Peppers Bell Green , Onions Diced , Garlic Minced , Mustard Dijon ( Water , Vinegar White , Mustard Seed , Wine White , Garlic , Salt , Sugar , Xanthan Gum , Spices , Flavors Natural , Citric Acid , Celery Seed , Turmeric , Annatto ) , Worcestershire Sauce ( Vinegar Distilled , Molasses , Corn Syrup , Water , Salt , Caramel Color , Garlic Powder , Sugar , Spices , Fish Anchovies [ Fish ] , Tamarind , Flavors Natural ) , Vinegar Cidar , Vinegar Balsamic , Contains ( Sulphur Sulfur Dioxide ) , Canola Oil , Flavors Vegetarian Beef ( Yeast Extract , Vegetables [ Carrots , Celery , Onions ] , Corn Syrup Solids , Salt , Cane Sugar , Maltodextrin , Canola Oil , Flavors Natural , Caramel Color , Spices Extractive ) , Spices , Salt

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible