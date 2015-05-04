Hover to Zoom
Stonewall Kitchen Sour Cherry Jam
12.5 OZUPC: 0071138102194
Product Details
This jam recreates the "spill when you slice" filling of cherry pie in a jam, full of intense flavor bursts from Montmorency cherries.
- All Natural
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
23.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar9g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Fruit ( Cherries , Cherry Puree ) , Pure Cane Sugar , Fruit Pectin , Malic Acid , Lemon Juice , Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible