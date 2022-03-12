Hover to Zoom
Stonewall Kitchen Strawberry Jam
12.5 OZUPC: 0071138100066
Product Details
June in Maine is strawberry picking season. Whole, sun-ripened, sweet strawberries make this strawberry jam an exceptional American classic, bursting with memories of summer.
- A Classic Fruit Spread
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
23.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Strawberries , Pure Cane Sugar , Water , Pectin , Lemon Juice Concentrate , Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
