Stonewall Kitchen Traditional Crepe Mix
Product Details
This Traditional Crepe mix makes light and thin crepes for any special occasion or meal. Easy to make and prepare, simply fill with your favorite sweet or savory ingredients.
For breakfast, fill the crepes with scrambled eggs and top with your favorite salsa! Or, simply fill warm crepes with your favorite jam and top with fresh fruit. Yum!
For savory crepes, fillings can be fresh salmon, steamed asparagus or your favorite herbed cheese blend. For elegant desserts, try filling them with our Lemon Curd, fresh berries, and a dollop of whipped cream. Or try sautéing bananas in butter and brown sugar, fill the crepe with butter pecan ice cream and top with the bananas... incredible! Enjoy using crepes in your own recipes.
- All Natural
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Nonfat Dry Milk, Sugar, Natural Vanilla Type Flavor, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More