Stonewall Kitchen Traditional Scone Mix Perspective: front
Stonewall Kitchen Traditional Scone Mix

14.37 ozUPC: 0071138102550
Product Details

This mix will make rich and buttery scones; crispy on the outside, and soft and warm on the inside, a baked-at home reality. Greet the day with their sweet buttery aroma. They have done most of the mixing; great tasting scones are now in your hands.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125dry mix (51 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.77%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium330mg13.75%
Total Carbohydrate37g12.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar6g
Protein5g
Calcium100mg10%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Malted Wheat Flour, Sugar, Buttermilk, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Cornstarch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Baking Soda

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

