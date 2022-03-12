Stonewall Kitchen Traditional Scone Mix
Product Details
This mix will make rich and buttery scones; crispy on the outside, and soft and warm on the inside, a baked-at home reality. Greet the day with their sweet buttery aroma. They have done most of the mixing; great tasting scones are now in your hands.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Malted Wheat Flour, Sugar, Buttermilk, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Cornstarch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Baking Soda
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
