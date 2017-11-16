Stonewall Kitchen Truffle Marinara Sauce
Product Details
This natural Truffle Marinara Sauce was made with only the ripest tomatoes, the freshest, most flavorful herbs and spices and the uniquely satisfying taste of truffles. Try it over pasta or as a sauce for homemade pizza.
- All Natural
- Great for:
- Pasta
- Bruschetta
- Pizza
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (Diced Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride), Tomatoes (Fresh Vine-ripened California Tomatoes, Tomato Puree, Salt, Citric Acid), Water, Tomato Paste, White Truffle Oil (High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic White Truffle Concentrate in Olive Oil), Garlic, Spices, Pure Cane Sugar, Lemon Juice, Onion, Salt, Pectin, Natural Flavor and Tocopherols (Natural Antioxidant)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More