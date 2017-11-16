Stonewall Kitchen Truffle Marinara Sauce Perspective: front
Stonewall Kitchen Truffle Marinara Sauce

17.75 ozUPC: 0071138132122
Product Details

This natural Truffle Marinara Sauce was made with only the ripest tomatoes, the freshest, most flavorful herbs and spices and the uniquely satisfying taste of truffles. Try it over pasta or as a sauce for homemade pizza.

  • All Natural
  • Great for:
    • Pasta
    • Bruschetta
    • Pizza

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (130 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g26.15%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium390mg16.25%
Total Carbohydrate11g3.67%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar8g
Protein2g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A750Number of International Units15%
Vitamin C15mg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomatoes (Diced Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride), Tomatoes (Fresh Vine-ripened California Tomatoes, Tomato Puree, Salt, Citric Acid), Water, Tomato Paste, White Truffle Oil (High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic White Truffle Concentrate in Olive Oil), Garlic, Spices, Pure Cane Sugar, Lemon Juice, Onion, Salt, Pectin, Natural Flavor and Tocopherols (Natural Antioxidant)

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
