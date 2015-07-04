Hover to Zoom
Stonewall Kitchen Wild Maine Blueberry Syrup
8.5 fl ozUPC: 0071138102100
Hand-raked in northern Maine, the wild blueberry is one of the state's hidden treasures, famous for its flavor and sweetness. Serve on French vanilla ice cream or warm and drizzle on Belgian waffles, French toast, or pancakes.
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (60 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate35g11.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar34g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pure Cane Sugar, Water, Wild Maine Blueberries, Blueberry Concentrate, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
