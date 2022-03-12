Ingredients

Whole Grain Oats , Granulated Brown Sugar , Rolled Oats , Maple Flakes ( Sugar , Corn Syrup , Palm Oil , Butter , Maple Syrup , Natural Flavor , Caramel Color , Soy Lecithin ) , Untreated Sea Salt , Natural Maple Flavor , Natural Vanilla Flavor , Wheat Flour .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More