Stonewall Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal

14 ozUPC: 0071138132599
Start your day right with a delicious and nutritious bowl of Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal. Steel cut for a heartier texture and sweetened with just the right amount of tasty maple and brown sugar. You can enjoy a piping hot, wholesome breakfast in about five minutes. It will be the best oatmeal you've had in years!

  • Steel Cut • Quick Cook

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg4%
Total Carbohydrate27g9%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar9g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg2%
Iron0mg6%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats , Granulated Brown Sugar , Rolled Oats , Maple Flakes ( Sugar , Corn Syrup , Palm Oil , Butter , Maple Syrup , Natural Flavor , Caramel Color , Soy Lecithin ) , Untreated Sea Salt , Natural Maple Flavor , Natural Vanilla Flavor , Wheat Flour .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More