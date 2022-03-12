Stonewall Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal
Product Details
Start your day right with a delicious and nutritious bowl of Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal. Steel cut for a heartier texture and sweetened with just the right amount of tasty maple and brown sugar. You can enjoy a piping hot, wholesome breakfast in about five minutes. It will be the best oatmeal you've had in years!
- Steel Cut • Quick Cook
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats , Granulated Brown Sugar , Rolled Oats , Maple Flakes ( Sugar , Corn Syrup , Palm Oil , Butter , Maple Syrup , Natural Flavor , Caramel Color , Soy Lecithin ) , Untreated Sea Salt , Natural Maple Flavor , Natural Vanilla Flavor , Wheat Flour .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More