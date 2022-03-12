Stony Brook Botanicals "oil free" Shampoos and Conditioners are a blend of pure herbal extracts that add body and shine to hair. No coating agents, artificial colors, or waxes are added. Our conditioning comes from botanical extracts of Chamomile, Red Clover, Comfrey, and Canadian Balsam. Biotin helps maintain hair strength-even on fine hair. Gentle enough for daily use.

Specifically Designed for People Who Have Sensitive Skin or Who are Looking to Avoid Fragrance.