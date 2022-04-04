Storypoint Pinot Noir is characterized by a deep dark plum color. This elegant, silky, fruit-driven red wine from renowned California wine regions reveals concentrated notes of blackberry syrup, dark chocolate covered cherries, black plum and finishes with oak driven layers of toffee and espresso.

Elegant, silky, fruit-driven red wine

Notes of blackberry, dark chocolate covered cherries and black plum

Pinot Noir from California