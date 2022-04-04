Storypoint Pinot Noir Red Wine 750ml Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Storypoint Pinot Noir Red Wine 750ml Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Storypoint Pinot Noir Red Wine 750ml

750 mLUPC: 0008500002835
Purchase Options

Product Details

Storypoint Pinot Noir is characterized by a deep dark plum color. This elegant, silky, fruit-driven red wine from renowned California wine regions reveals concentrated notes of blackberry syrup, dark chocolate covered cherries, black plum and finishes with oak driven layers of toffee and espresso.

  • Elegant, silky, fruit-driven red wine
  • Notes of blackberry, dark chocolate covered cherries and black plum
  • Pinot Noir from California