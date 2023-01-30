Sonoma County in California is the wine country brimming with fables passed down for generations, usually aided by a celebrated local wine. Storyteller wines encourage your stories to unfold in ever more fantastic versions, and the story of this award-winning wine is magical! It’s full-bodied, dry, and smooth with a silky mouthfeel. You’re sure to notice the cherry and blackberry on the nose with hints of oak. Uncork, unwind, and let the stories unfold!