Storyteller Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: front
Storyteller Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: back
Storyteller Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: left
Storyteller Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: right
Storyteller Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: top
Storyteller Chardonnay White Wine

750 mLUPC: 0083972800665
Located in AISLE 3

Product Details

Sonoma County in California is the wine country brimming with fables passed down for generations, usually aided by a celebrated local wine. Storyteller wines encourage your stories to unfold in ever more fantastic versions, and the story of this award-winning wine is magical! It delivers aromas of Granny Smith apples with balanced flavors of pear and soft caramel. The warm flavors are a perfect balance for the bright, crispy acidity. Pair it with pork chops or an Alaskan halibut for an even more memorable tale. Uncork, unwind, and let the stories unfold!"

  • 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
  • Grapes produced in Sonoma County, CA
  • Double Gold Medalist at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition
  • Pairs well with pork chops or an Alaskan halibut
  • Flavors of tart pear and soft caramel