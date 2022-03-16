Sonoma County in California is the wine country brimming with fables passed down for generations, usually aided by a celebrated local wine. Storyteller wines encourage your stories to unfold in ever more fantastic versions, and the story of this award-winning wine is magical! It delivers aromas of Granny Smith apples with balanced flavors of pear and soft caramel. The warm flavors are a perfect balance for the bright, crispy acidity. Pair it with pork chops or an Alaskan halibut for an even more memorable tale. Uncork, unwind, and let the stories unfold!"

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in Sonoma County, CA

Double Gold Medalist at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

Pairs well with pork chops or an Alaskan halibut

Flavors of tart pear and soft caramel

