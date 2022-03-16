Hover to Zoom
Storyteller Chardonnay White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0083972800665
Sonoma County in California is the wine country brimming with fables passed down for generations, usually aided by a celebrated local wine. Storyteller wines encourage your stories to unfold in ever more fantastic versions, and the story of this award-winning wine is magical! It delivers aromas of Granny Smith apples with balanced flavors of pear and soft caramel. The warm flavors are a perfect balance for the bright, crispy acidity. Pair it with pork chops or an Alaskan halibut for an even more memorable tale. Uncork, unwind, and let the stories unfold!"
- 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
- Grapes produced in Sonoma County, CA
- Double Gold Medalist at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition
- Pairs well with pork chops or an Alaskan halibut
- Flavors of tart pear and soft caramel