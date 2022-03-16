Sonoma County in California is the wine country brimming with fables passed down for generations, usually aided by a celebrated local wine. Storyteller wines encourage your stories to unfold in ever more fantastic versions, and the story of this award-winning wine is magical! It delivers notes of cherry fruit on the nose that settle softly into flavors of tart cranberries and dark fruit. The bright acidity complements the rich fruit flavors. Uncork, unwind, and let the stories unfold!