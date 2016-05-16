Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Chicken Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Chicken Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Chicken Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Chicken Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Chicken Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Chicken Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Chicken

6 ozUPC: 0004300028521
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Make any family dinner something to celebrate with Kraft Stove Top Chicken Stuffing Mix. A blend of fresh baked bread crumbs with real chicken broth is the perfect pairing for roast chicken and brings a soft, fluffy texture in every forkful. Each box comes packed with a dry, pre-seasoned stuffing mix. Simply add water and butter or margarine for a stuffing that tastes like it was made from scratch! Can easily be made in the microwave as well. Delicious served as is alongside your holiday dinner or in recipes such as a bruschetta chicken bake. Each 6 ounce box of this easy stuffing makes six servings and can be enjoyed stuffed in your Thanksgiving turkey or as an addition to any meal year round.

  • One 6 oz. box of Kraft Stove Top Chicken Stuffing Mix
  • Share the savory goodness of Kraft Stove Top Chicken Stuffing Mix with your family
  • Each box includes a dry, fully seasoned chicken stuffing mix
  • Made with herbs, spices and real chicken broth
  • Use it for recipes such as Easy Pleasing Meatloaf or Bruschetta Chicken Bake
  • Versatile pantry staple; can be enjoyed as stuffing or as an ingredient in many dishes
  • Boxed stuffing ready in just 5 minutes

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
6.0 servings per container
Serving size0.5 G21
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Sodium390mg17%
Total Carbohydrate21g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar2g0%
Protein3g0%
Iron1.3mg8%
Potassium90mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unspecified

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Onion (Dried), Contains Less than 2% of Salt, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Yeast, Interesterified Soybean Oil, Cooked Chicken (Dried), Celery (Dried), Monosodium Glutamate, Parsley (Dried), Spice, Maltodextrin, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Chicken Broth (Dried), Turmeric (Color), Silicon Dioxide as an Anticaking Agent, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Natural Flavor, with BHA, BHT and Rosemary Extract as Preservatives.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More