Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Chicken
Product Details
Make any family dinner something to celebrate with Kraft Stove Top Chicken Stuffing Mix. A blend of fresh baked bread crumbs with real chicken broth is the perfect pairing for roast chicken and brings a soft, fluffy texture in every forkful. Each box comes packed with a dry, pre-seasoned stuffing mix. Simply add water and butter or margarine for a stuffing that tastes like it was made from scratch! Can easily be made in the microwave as well. Delicious served as is alongside your holiday dinner or in recipes such as a bruschetta chicken bake. Each 6 ounce box of this easy stuffing makes six servings and can be enjoyed stuffed in your Thanksgiving turkey or as an addition to any meal year round.
- One 6 oz. box of Kraft Stove Top Chicken Stuffing Mix
- Share the savory goodness of Kraft Stove Top Chicken Stuffing Mix with your family
- Each box includes a dry, fully seasoned chicken stuffing mix
- Made with herbs, spices and real chicken broth
- Use it for recipes such as Easy Pleasing Meatloaf or Bruschetta Chicken Bake
- Versatile pantry staple; can be enjoyed as stuffing or as an ingredient in many dishes
- Boxed stuffing ready in just 5 minutes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Onion (Dried), Contains Less than 2% of Salt, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Yeast, Interesterified Soybean Oil, Cooked Chicken (Dried), Celery (Dried), Monosodium Glutamate, Parsley (Dried), Spice, Maltodextrin, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Chicken Broth (Dried), Turmeric (Color), Silicon Dioxide as an Anticaking Agent, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Natural Flavor, with BHA, BHT and Rosemary Extract as Preservatives.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
