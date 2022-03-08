Hover to Zoom
STP Fuel Injector Cleaner Concentrate
5.25 fl ozUPC: 0007115378575
Purchase Options
Located in FUEL CENTER
Product Details
STP® Super Concentrated Fuel Injector Cleaner is a DIY fuel injector cleaner that contains concentrated detergents that help dissolve and remove harmful carbon, gum, and varnish deposits on fuel injectors. Without cleaning, deposits can lead to hard starts, lost acceleration and rough idling. This product is made with jet fuel, a high-quality carrier of active ingredients.