Strathmore 400 Series Extra Heavyweight Drawing Paper - 24 Sheets - Cream
18 x 24 inUPC: 0001201744038
This pad features versatile, cream colored drawing paper for sketching and most finished work. The paper is ideal for working with pencil, colored pencil, charcoal or sketching sticks to achieve a great depth of tone and uniform areas of half tones. It features the same cream color as the top-selling 400 Series Drawing papers, however the medium surface of this extra heavyweight paper has slightly more texture.
- 24 perforated "actual size" sheets
- 100 lb
- Spiral-bound