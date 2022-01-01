Hover to Zoom
Streit's Barley Mushroom Soup Mix
6 ozUPC: 0007022750038
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25package (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium580mg25.22%
Total Carbohydrate30g10.91%
Dietary Fiber8g28.57%
Sugar4g
Protein6g
Calcium15mg2%
Iron2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Barley, Split Peas, Tapioca Dextrose, Salt, Dried Mushrooms, Onion Powder, Dried Carrots, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Natural Beef Flavor, Ground Turmeric
Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More