Streit's Matzo Ball Mix
4.5 ozUPC: 0007022750066
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5.43%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium12mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dehydrated Potatoes, Salt, Onion Powder, Olive Oil, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
