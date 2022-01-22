Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1tbsp (7 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 25

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 125mg 5.43%

Total Carbohydrate 5g 1.82% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 1g

Calcium 12mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 60mg 2%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%