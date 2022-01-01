Hover to Zoom
Streit's Matzo Ball No Sodium Soup Mix
4.5 ozUPC: 0007022750049
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Protein1g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Matzo Meal (Passover Wheat Flour & Water), Tapioca Dextrose, Onions, Potassium Chloride, Olive Oil, Salt, Garlic, Monocalcium Phosophate, Sodium Bicarbonate, White Pepper, Celery Seed, Dill Seed, Parsley, Turmeric.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
