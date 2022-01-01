Ingredients

Matzo Meal (Passover Wheat Flour & Water), Tapioca Dextrose, Onions, Potassium Chloride, Olive Oil, Salt, Garlic, Monocalcium Phosophate, Sodium Bicarbonate, White Pepper, Celery Seed, Dill Seed, Parsley, Turmeric.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More