Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Streit's® Matzo Ball & Soup Mix
4.5 ozUPC: 0007022750063
Purchase Options
Product Details
Streit's matzo ball soup mix makes the perfect tasting matzo balls. These matzoh balls turn out airy, fluffy, and full of taste. The perfect addition to any chicken soup. Kosher certified
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium890mg38.7%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein1g
Calcium16mg2%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Matzo Meal (Passover Wheat Flour, Water), Tapioca Dextrose, Salt, Onion Powder, Olive Oil, Garlic Powder, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, White Pepper, Celery Seed, Dill Seed, Turmeric, Parsley
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More