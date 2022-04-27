Hover to Zoom
Streit's Matzo Ball Soup Mix
4.5 ozUPC: 0007022750064
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium130mg5.65%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium12mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Matzo Meal (Passover Wheat Flour, Water), Salt, Onion Powder, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Olive Oil, Garlic Powder, White Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
