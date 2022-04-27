Hover to Zoom
Streit's Potato Pancake Latkes Mix
6 ozUPC: 0007022750051
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3tbsp (24 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium410mg17.83%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium9mg0%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dehydrated Potatoes, Potato Starch, Dehydrated Onions, Salt, Olive Oil
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
