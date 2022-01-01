Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1matzo (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 110

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0.5g 0.64% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 23g 8.36% Dietary Fiber 1g 3.57% Sugar 0g

Protein 3g

Calcium 7mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 91mg 2%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%