Streit's Unsalted Matzo
11 ozUPC: 0007022750002
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1matzo (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium7mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium91mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Unbleached Wheat Flour, Water, Canola Oil, Malt.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
