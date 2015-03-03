Hover to Zoom
Streit's Whole Wheat Matzos
11 ozUPC: 0007022750006
Product Details
- Kosher
- Non-GMO, Sugar Free, Sodium Free
- Vegan
- Low Fat
- 100% Whole Wheat Thin & Crisp
- Product of USA
- Fresh and Preservative-free
- Not For Passover Use
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1matzo (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium11mg0%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More