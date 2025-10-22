Stridex Maximum Pads have the highest level of acne-fighting medicine allowed in a non-prescription formula (2% salicylic acid) and are recommended for cases of moderate acne. Max Pads have effective skin cleansers that work to remove dirt, oil, and sweat from the surface of the skin. The medication penetrates to unclog pores and dissolve deep-down oil. They even remove what soaps and face washes leave behind! Completely alcohol-free for acne-fighting effectiveness without the burn. Continues working between uses.

Acne Treatment: Highest level of acne-fighting medicine allowed without a prescription (2% salicylic acid)

Cleanser: Removes dirt, oil, sweat, and other impurities from skin's surface, penetrates to unclog pores and dissolve deep down oil

Alcohol-Free: Acne-fighting effectiveness without extra drying, irritation, or burn

Prevention: Helps to prevent future breakouts

Single Step: One textured pad treats and cleanses