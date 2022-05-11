Ingredients

Sugar, Corn Syrup, Coating (Sugar, Vegetable Oil [Palm Kernel Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil], Nonfat Dry Milk Solids, Whole Milk Solids, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Salt, Artificial Flavor), Water, Cookie Pieces (Enriched Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Sugar, Palm and/or Canola Oil, Cocoa [Processed With Alkali], Invert Sugar, Leavening [Baking Soda and/or Calcium Phosphate], Soy Lecithin, Salt, Chocolate, Natural Flavor), Palm Oil, Gelatin, Dextrose, and Contains 2% or Less of the Following: Corn Starch, Powdered Sugar (Sugar, Cornstarch), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Mono- and Diglycerides, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Tetra Sodium Pyrophosphate, Blue 1.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More