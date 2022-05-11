Stuffed Puffs Cookies 'n Creme Filled Marshmallows Perspective: front
Stuffed Puffs Cookies 'n Creme Filled Marshmallows Perspective: back
Stuffed Puffs Cookies 'n Creme Filled Marshmallows

8.6 ozUPC: 0085193200437
Product Details

Marshmallows made with creme-filled cookies.

  • Snack it
  • Make s'mores with it
  • Include it in baking recipes

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2pieces (37 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar19g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.1mg0%
Potassium20mg0%
Vitamin D0.1Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Corn Syrup, Coating (Sugar, Vegetable Oil [Palm Kernel Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil], Nonfat Dry Milk Solids, Whole Milk Solids, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Salt, Artificial Flavor), Water, Cookie Pieces (Enriched Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Sugar, Palm and/or Canola Oil, Cocoa [Processed With Alkali], Invert Sugar, Leavening [Baking Soda and/or Calcium Phosphate], Soy Lecithin, Salt, Chocolate, Natural Flavor), Palm Oil, Gelatin, Dextrose, and Contains 2% or Less of the Following: Corn Starch, Powdered Sugar (Sugar, Cornstarch), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Mono- and Diglycerides, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Tetra Sodium Pyrophosphate, Blue 1.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More