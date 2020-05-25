Suave Hand Sanitizer kills 99.9% of germs. Our alcohol-based hand sanitizer helps eliminate over 99.9% of many common harmful germs and bacteria. This hand sanitizer formula can be used on hands when soap and water are not available to clean hands and has no added fragrance. In a convenient 10 oz bottle, with an easy-to-use spray top, our Suave Hand Sanitizer fits easily on countertops or desks- for use at home or in the office. All Suave antibacterial hand sanitizers, including this 10 oz hand sanitizer, are alcohol-based and formulated to meet FDA regulations.

Wet hands thoroughly with our antibacterial hand sanitizer and allow hands to dry without wiping. Rub lightly until dry. Do not rinse.