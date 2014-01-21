Suave Essentials Cocoa Butter & Shea Creamy Body Wash Perspective: front
Suave Essentials Cocoa Butter & Shea Creamy Body Wash

15 fl ozUPC: 0007940060286
Product Details

  • Suave body wash with fragrances as beautiful as Bath and Body Works®
  • Delicious scents of cocoa butter, coconut and vanilla that release in the shower when using this shower gel
  • Suave body wash that is infused with cocoa butter, shea butter, honey, milk protein and Vitamin E
  • A heavenly body wash that leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth with rich cocoa creaminess
  • Rich, creamy lather that rinses off easily leaving skin feeling fresh and clean when using Suave women's body wash
  • A rich and heavenly daily body wash and shower gel