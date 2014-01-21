Hover to Zoom
Suave Essentials Cocoa Butter & Shea Creamy Body Wash
15 fl ozUPC: 0007940060286
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
- Suave body wash with fragrances as beautiful as Bath and Body Works®
- Delicious scents of cocoa butter, coconut and vanilla that release in the shower when using this shower gel
- Suave body wash that is infused with cocoa butter, shea butter, honey, milk protein and Vitamin E
- A heavenly body wash that leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth with rich cocoa creaminess
- Rich, creamy lather that rinses off easily leaving skin feeling fresh and clean when using Suave women's body wash
- A rich and heavenly daily body wash and shower gel