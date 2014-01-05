Suave body washes and shower gels are made with fun, fresh scents that will leave your skin feeling clean and soft, and smelling great. Suave Essentials body wash will leave your skin feeling soft and smooth, never dry. Suave body washes and shower gels are perfect for everyday use and great for the whole family.

Bright, sweet scents of yellow rose and dewy pear that bloom in the shower when using this shower gel

Body wash for women that is infused with passion flower, vanilla bean and Vitamin E

Bring a few rays of joy into your shower with this cheerful body wash and leave your skin feeling instantly hydrated

Rich, creamy lather that rinses off easily leaving skin feeling fresh and clean when using this body wash

A cheerful daily body wash and shower gel