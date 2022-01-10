Suave® Essentials Juicy Green Apple Body Wash Perspective: front
Suave® Essentials Juicy Green Apple Body Wash

15 fl ozUPC: 0007940049239
Product Details

  • Pair this moisturizing body wash with our Suave Essentials Juicy Green Apple Shampoo and Conditioner!
  • Discover our entire collection of Suave body wash with fragrances as Beautiful as Bath & Body Works®
  • This body wash and shower gel is free of parabens and phthalates.
  • This refreshing body soap cleanses your skin with a luxurious and calming lather.
  • Enjoy this crisp orchard grown apple scent of this paraben free body wash.
  • Lather up with Suave Essentials Juicy Green Apple Body Wash.