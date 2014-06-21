Suave Essentials Ocean Breeze Refreshing Body Wash Perspective: front
Suave Essentials Ocean Breeze Refreshing Body Wash Perspective: back
Suave Essentials Ocean Breeze Refreshing Body Wash

15 fl ozUPC: 0007940083500
Located in AISLE 18

  • Suave Essentials Ocean Breeze Body Wash is a creamy body wash for women
  • This womens body wash has an uplifting scent of hyacinth and fresh sandalwood, topped off with a splash of sheer freesia
  • Body wash for women infused with mineral-rich sea algae extract and vitamin E
  • A body wash that leaves your skin feeling instantly hydrated with a touch of paradise in a bottle
  • Womens body wash with a rich, creamy lather that rinses off easily leaving skin feeling fresh and clean
  • This shower gel for women will leave you feeling fresh and moisturized long after the shower