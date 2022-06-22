Suave Extreme Hold Hair Spray has a vitamin and protein-enriched formula to help you achieve your chosen style. Whether your hair is oily, damaged, dry, curly, or straight, this product is suitable for all hair types! This Suave hairspray has been made specially to ensure your style is never stiff or sticky. It provides natural-looking hold and control. When choosing a styling hair spray, it's important to look for one that will make your hair feel its best. Use this Suave hair spray to give your hair more volume, body, and lift. It's the perfect holding hair spray to use for a long day or night, when you want your hair to look great for longer. This aerosol hair spray will tame your hair and hold it in place.

