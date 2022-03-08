Suave Hand Sanitizer kills 99.9% of germs. Our alcohol-based hand sanitizer helps eliminate over 99.9% of many common harmful germs and bacteria. This hand sanitizer gel formula can be used on hands when soap and water are not available to clean hands. Our Suave Hand Sanitizer also has no added fragrance. In a convenient 12 oz bottle, our Suave Hand Sanitizer fits easily on countertops or desks- for use at home or in the office. The flip top allows for easy dispensing.

Wet hands thoroughly with our antibacterial hand sanitizer and allow hands to dry without wiping. Rub lightly until dry. Do not rinse.

This antibacterial hand sanitizer has no added fragrance.

Suave hand sanitizer reduces bacteria on the hands.

Hand sanitizer in a convenient 12 oz bottle fits easily on countertops or desks.

Suave liquid hand sanitizer kills 99.9% of germs (effective at eliminating over 99.9% of many common harmful germs and bacteria).

This hand sanitizer gel formula should be used when soap and water are not available.