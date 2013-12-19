Suave® Keratin Infusion Smoothing Shampoo Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Suave® Keratin Infusion Smoothing Shampoo Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Suave® Keratin Infusion Smoothing Shampoo Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Suave® Keratin Infusion Smoothing Shampoo Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Suave® Keratin Infusion Smoothing Shampoo Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Suave® Keratin Infusion Smoothing Shampoo

28 fl ozUPC: 0007940027173
Purchase Options

Product Details

Smooth frizz with our Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion system! This salon proven system, infused with Keratin, helps seal the cuticle and provide lasting smoothness. Our Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Shampoo is a low sulfate, pH balanced hair shampoo gently cleanses, leaving hair vibrant. This system also contains our unique QuenchLock™ Technology that works by delivering lightweight micro-moisturizing particles that lock in hydration to help make hair strong to reduce breakage. This shampoo and conditioner system for dry hair helps provide frizz control for up to 48 hours.