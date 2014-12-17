Suave Kids Apple 3 in 1 combines shampoo, conditioner and body wash in one quick step, perfect for kids who can't sit still! This kids body wash, shampoo and conditioner has been made with an ophthalmologist-tested formula to make sure your child has an enjoyable, tear free experience. Suave's 3 in 1 shampoo, conditioner and body wash for kids refreshes hair and doesn't leave any residue after washing. Your kids' hair will look and feel fresh and clean. The raspberry fragrance will give hair a subtle scent, making your kids' hair smell sweet and clean between washes. Suave Kids is a range of products designed specifically for kids. This 3 in 1 body wash works best when it's combined with other products in the Suave range. Try the Purely Fun Hair Detangler to make hair even easier to manage and style, and experiment with different fragrances in the shampoo body wash range, including Raspberry or Melon, until you find your kids' favorite.