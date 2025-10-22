Hover to Zoom
Suave® Kids Berry Awesome Detangler Spray
10 fl ozUPC: 0007940052235
Located in AISLE 18
Suave Kids Detangler Spray in Berry Awesome makes combing through your child's hair one of the easiest tasks of the day. This leave-in conditioner spray is dermatologist-tested to be tear-free and easy on the eyes.
- Spray on wet hair after washing or dry hair to easily comb through before styling.
- The alcohol-free formula leaves no visible residue for hair that feels extra soft.
- The detangler spray for kids tames the toughest knots and tangles.