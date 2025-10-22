Suave Kids Silly Apple Detangler Spray is the perfect way to get rid of tangles and knots, and make your kids' hair easy to manage. It can be used on wet hair after washingor on dry hair for a quick comb through before styling. This Suave kids hair detangler spray has been dermatologist tested to be tear-free and easy on eyes. The formula is alcohol-free and leaves no visible residue for hair that feels extra soft.